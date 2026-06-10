Man Utd interested in signing Wolves’s Sam Johnstone

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers goalkeeper Sam Johnstone, as per Football Insider.

Since moving to Old Trafford from Belgian side Royal Antwerp, Senne Lammens has established himself as the first-choice goalkeeper, keeping eight clean sheets in 32 Premier League appearances last term.

On the other hand, having displayed below-average performances since joining from Inter Milan, Andre Onana has become surplus to requirements at Man Utd. He spent last season on loan at Trabzonspor and is likely to leave again ahead of next season.

Altay Bayindir was United’s second-choice goalkeeping option last term, while Tom Heaton was the third choice. Heaton has even decided to stay by signing a one-year extension.

Now, Football Insider state that Man Utd want a new backup goalkeeper as Bayindir is expected to leave and have identified Johnstone as a serious option.

Since joining Wolves from Crystal Palace, the 33-year-old has featured as a rotational option. So, Rob Edwards’ side are open to letting him leave this summer, despite enduring relegation.

He still has two years left in his current contract at Molineux Stadium. Meaning, Man Utd might have to spend a transfer fee to lure him to Old Trafford.

Johnstone to Man Utd

Johnstone is a product of Man Utd’s youth system; however, he failed to break into the starting line-up. So, he went out on loan several times to play regularly and develop his career before eventually leaving permanently in 2018.

The Englishman, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is an experienced player and might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd to support Lammens. However, he has had fitness problems in recent years, and Michael Carrick’s side need to be careful about that before making a potential swoop.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually opt to secure Johnstone’s service to bolster the goalkeeping department this summer.

Meanwhile, after qualifying for next season’s Champions League, Man Utd are planning to spend big this offseason to give Carrick the tools he needs to challenge on all fronts. They have reportedly already agreed on a deal in principle to sign Ederson from Atalanta.