Chelsea
Chelsea and Manchester United keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado
Chelsea and Manchester United are expected to lock horns over a number of signings in the summer transfer window this year, and a midfielder’s addition is now believed to be a key agenda for the two Premier League giants.
As per Caught Offside, the Blues and the Red Devils are both keen on signing Barcelona midfielder Marc Casado, who will very likely leave Camp Nou before the start of next season having not had adequate chances to play under Hansi Flick.
United are already believed to have made inroads over the Spanish youngster’s signing having held talks with in a bid to get the deal over the line, although Chelsea could yet be keen as Enzo Fernandez is being linked with a move away from London.
It remains to be seen how much Barcelona are looking for in order to sell Casado, although last summer, they valued him at £45 million and that might be a fair indicator of what the 22-year-old is worth.
Casado move to United remains on the cards
Whether or not Enzo Fernandez leaves Chelsea, there is going to be a battle for places in midfield at Stamford Bridge as Moises Caicedo is indispensable, while there are quality options like Andrey Santos and Romeo Lavia also available in the engine room.
The same cannot be said about Manchester United, however, who are in a serious need of quality and depth in the middle of the park following Casemiro’s departure. Manuel Ugarte is also unlikely to be in the club’s plans for next season.
Marc Casado’s primary reason for considering his Barcelona future is to play more often and that seems like a likelier proposition at Old Trafford, therefore giving Manchester United an edge over Chelsea as they bid to secure his services.
Besides the game time aspect, United are also going to play in the Champions League next season, unlike Chelsea who will not play in Europe at all, so that would also be an important factor possibly influencing Casado’s decision.
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