Man Utd considering bargain move for Karl Darlow

Manchester United are considering a swoop to sign experienced Wales international goalkeeper Karl Darlow from Leeds United this summer, according to The Athletic.

United are reportedly searching for another goalkeeper to provide experienced cover for first-choice shot-stopper Senne Lammens.

Current second choice Altay Bayındır has made only 17 appearances for the Red Devils since arriving from Fenerbahçe in 2023.

The Turkish international spent much of that period as an understudy to André Onana and, more recently, Lammens, struggling to establish himself as a regular starter.

As a result, there’s an expectation that he could depart, with Leeds’ Karl Darlow emerging as a potential replacement.

Darlow forced his way into the number-one role at Elland Road last season, taking over from summer recruit Lucas Perri. He became a consistent starter during the second half of the Premier League campaign and played a key role in helping Leeds secure their top-flight status.

Across 22 league appearances, the 35-year-old recorded five clean sheets and conceded 27 goals. His shot-stopping abilities have not gone unnoticed, and interest is now ramping up, especially with his contract expiring this month.

Now, according to The Athletic, Man Utd are considering a swoop to sign Darlow as a potential second-choice goalkeeping option.

Shotstopper

The 15-cap Wales international is expected to be available for free this summer, and the Red Devils are now weighing up signing him as a free agent to bolster their goalkeeping ranks, as per the report.

However, the 6ft 2in experienced shot-stopper is not the only option on United’s shortlist, with The Athletic adding that Wolverhampton Wanderers’ Sam Johnstone is also another option they’re considering for the second-choice spot at Old Trafford.

Considering they will only play a supporting role next season, a move for Darlow makes sense as he would arrive on a free transfer, whereas Johnstone would likely command a fee, given he still has two years left on his contract at Molineux.

Should Darlow arrive at United ahead of Johnstone, he would become the first player in 22 years to move directly from Leeds United to Old Trafford.

Transfers between the two clubs have historically been rare due to their long-standing rivalry. Eric Cantona joined United from the West Yorkshire outfit in 1992, while the most famous example was Rio Ferdinand, who left Leeds for Old Trafford in 2002.

The last player to make the switch was Alan Smith, who joined United in 2004, and Darlow could soon follow should United reach an agreement for his transfer.