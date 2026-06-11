Tottenham plot swoop to sign USG star Anan Khalaily

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star Anan Khalaily, as per The Athletic.

Since moving to Stade Joseph Marien from Meccabi Haifa in 2024, the 21-year-old has established himself as a key starter, helping his side win the Belgian Pro League and a couple of major domestic cup competitions.

Last season, the youngster displayed promising performances, making 12 goal contributions in 49 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, he helped his side keep 12 clean sheets. Having proven his qualities in club football, he has secured his place in the Israeli national team.

Now, The Athletic report that after being impressed by Khalaily’s recent eye-catching performances, Tottenham have registered their interest in signing him.

However, the North London club will have to overcome stiff competition to seal the deal as Newcastle United are also interested in him.

Khalaily is valued at around £20m by Transfermarkt and is set to enter the final two years of his current contract. So, USG might opt to cash-in on him this summer to make the most profit out of his departure.

He mainly features as an RWB for USG but is also efficient on the right wing. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Khalaily to Tottenham

Tottenham currently have Pedro Porro and Djed Spence as options to deploy in the right-back position. However, Porro has been linked with a move away. So, it appears Tottenham are lining up options to replace the Spaniard in-case they are forced to cash-in on him.

Khalaily is a highly talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.

Meanwhile, after helping Tottenham survive relegation on the final day last term, Roberto De Zerbi is prioritising revamping the backline to turn the situation around next campaign.

They have already signed Andy Robertson and are close to signing Marcos Senesi as a free agent. Moreover, De Zerbi wants to buy Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton.