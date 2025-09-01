[Photos] First pics of Piero Hincapie in No.5 shirt after Arsenal confirm signing

Arsenal have confirmed the signing of Piero Hincapie on an initial season long loan deal from Bayer Leverkusen, as per Arsenal.com.

With Jacub Kiwior joining FC Porto in a deal worth up to £23m, Mikel Arteta needed a replacement and Hincapie emerged as Arsenal’s prime target last week.

A deal was swiftly agreed with Leverkusen and the defender said his goodbye’s after the clubs 3-3 draw with Werder Bremen on Saturday having been an unused substitute in the game.

The 23-year-old flew-in to London on Sunday to undergo his medical and finalise his move to the Emirates Stadium.

Those formalities were completed without issue and Hincapie has now been unveiled as an Arsenal player with the deal concluded before tonight’s deadline.

The Ecuadorian international has joined on an initial season-long loan deal with Arsenal holding an option to make the move permanent for £45m next summer. Leverkusen also hold a 10% sell-on clause as part of the deal.

Both clubs wanted a loan with an option to buy so they could book the transfer in next year’s accounts, so Hincapie’s permanent switch to Arsenal is seen as nothing more than a formality in 2026.

Ambitious summer

Mikel Arteta and Andrea Berta have undertaken an ambitious overhaul of the Arsenal squad this summer. Hincapie becomes the clubs eighth major signing following the arrivals of Kepa Arrizabalaga, Martin Zubimendi, Noni Madueke, Christian Nørgaard, Cristhian Mosquera, Viktor Gyökeres and Eberechi Eze.

The South American is comfortable playing at both centre-back and left-back so he’ll provide Arteta with another versatile option in the back four.

He joined Leverkusen from Argentinean side CA Talleres in 2021 and has built a reputation as one of the most talented young defenders in the Bundesliga.

Hincapie leaves Leverkusen having made 166 appearances while he’s also earned 46 caps for the Ecuador national team, so he brings with him plenty of top level experience for someone so young.

He’ll link-up with his new team-mates following the upcoming international break and will wear the No.5 shirt. Hincapie could make the squad for Arsenal’s clash with Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium on September 13th.

Here are more pics of Hincapie in his Arsenal kit: