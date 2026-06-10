Man Utd eye move to sign Chelsea & Arsenal target Fernandes

Manchester United are reportedly keen on trumping Chelsea and Arsenal in the race to sign West Ham United star Mateus Fernandes, as per Caught Offside.

Following the Hammers relegation, speculation surrounding their star players’ futures have been emerging ahead of this summer transfer window.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, El Hadji Malick Diouf, Jarrod Bowen, Crysencio Summerville, and Taty Castellanos have all been linked with a move away. However, Fernandes has been attracting interest from numerous top clubs around Europe.

West Ham reportedly need to raise funds by selling stars to balance the books due to the drop in revenue following their relegation to the Championship.

Now, Caught Offside claim that Man Utd are keen on purchasing Fernandes and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

Apart from the Old Trafford club, Manchester City, Chelsea, Arsenal, Newcastle United, Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid are also interested in him.

Therefore, he isn’t short of potential suitors despite enduring relegation in the last two consecutive campaigns. The player wants to play regularly, so he will join that club, where he will be able to get regular playing time.

Battle

Despite enduring relegation, West Ham have no intention of letting Fernandes leave in a cut-price deal, with his existing deal set to run until 2030. They have slapped a whopping £80m price tag on his head.

Fernandes is comfortable in the deep-lying playmaker and box-to-box roles. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

The 21-year-old is quick, strong, technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines and has an eye for long-range passing. Moreover, he can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has the ability to chip in with some important goals and is also efficient in defensive contributions.

Fernandes is a Premier League proven player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Chelsea or Man Utd should any of those clubs purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club, the West London club or the Old Trafford club eventually manage to secure his service this summer.