Chelsea
Chelsea keen on signing Crystal Palace defender Maxence Lacroix in the summer
Xabi Alonso has yet to make his maiden signing for Chelsea since being announced as their head coach for next season in May, but it is believed that the Spaniard’s plans are beginning to gather pace with defensive reinforcements on the cards.
Daily Mail has reported that the Blues are keen on bringing in Crystal Palace centre back Maxence Lacroix to the club, but will have to fend off competition from Arsenal if they are to do so.
Lacroix is valued at £45 million on Transfermarkt and has a contract with Palace till 2029, but interest in his services comes owing to a superb campaign at Selhurst Park, which ended in a Conference League win at the backend of 2025/26.
Arsenal are interested in signing him as they look to improve on their depth at the back, but it is Chelsea which may be the more attractive offer for the player given that he has a higher likelihood of playing regular football at Stamford Bridge.
Lacroix a solid acquisition for Chelsea
Maxence Lacroix is one of the Premier League’s best rated central defenders. His proactiveness ensures he thwarts attackers from entering dangerous areas with great blocks, interceptions and tackles, whilst also having an imposing aerial prowess.
The 26-year-old is a modern-day defender who is also comfortable on the ball, particularly excelling in making long passes to release attackers through on goal alongside being a threat via set-pieces thanks to his height.
In Xabi Alonso’s system, he would fit like a sock and his experience in the Premier League, coupled with a relatively young age gives Chelsea every reason to sign him prior to the start of the 2025/26 season.
Lacroix is currently at the World Cup with France, so his future might be decided next month but Crystal Palace might cash in on him if he does impresses at the tournament irrespective of his lengthy contract at the club.
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