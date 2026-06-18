Tottenham identify Jean-Matteo Bahoya as Savinho alternative

Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in signing Eintracht Frankfurt winger Jean-Matteo Bahoya this summer, according to The Athletic.

Bahoya progressed through the academy system at Angers before making 32 appearances for the club’s senior side. Although his return of seven goal contributions from those matches was not especially remarkable, the attributes he displayed convinced Frankfurt to move for him in January 2024.

The attacker has continued to develop since relocating to Germany, improving on his figures from his first season by producing eight goal involvements across all competitions, creating 32 chances and recording 59.4% successful dribbles, despite not holding down a regular place in the starting line-up.

Even though his finishing numbers are still improving, he remains a constant threat to opposing defences whenever called upon, with his considerable potential apparent every time he features.

As a result, this has led data-driven teams to explore a move for him, with the aim of utilising and developing his potential into a more complete all-round forward.

One of the clubs looking to sign Bahoya is Tottenham, according to The Athletic, which claims the north London club have expressed interest in the exciting winger this summer.

Bahoya to Tottenham

Spurs are already stepping up efforts on the deal, with the report adding that Roberto De Zerbi’s side have been in contact with the 21-year-old’s representatives to discuss his potential transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

More than half of the clubs in the Premier League scored more than Tottenham’s tally of 48 goals, with Richarlison accounting for almost a quarter of that total on his own.

As such, it’s no surprise the club are now looking to reinforce their attack, especially given that most of their transfer dealings so far have been centred on bolstering their backline.

As per The Athletic, Manchester City’s Savinho has been Tottenham’s prime target in attack but will only swoop at the right valuation.

Bahoya, described as ‘one of the most promising young talents in France’ by Frankfurt’s director Markus Krösche, is now his alternative option, and rightly so, because he is not expected to cost significantly more than his £21m Transfermarkt valuation.

Having just turned 21, there is plenty of room for growth for the youngster, and an attacking-minded coach like De Zerbi will help develop him into his full potential.