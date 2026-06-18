Tottenham in ‘conversations’ to sign Man City’s Savinho

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly negotiating with Manchester City over a deal to sign Savinho, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Having endured a disappointing campaign last term, the Lilywhites are prepared to invest big money this summer to hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to achieve success next season.

After signing Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi as free agents, the North London club are close to purchasing Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Moreover, Tottenham want a new midfielder and have been working on a deal to sign Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United, with the player said to be keen on playing under De Zerbi.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Spurs are also planning to strengthen the attacking department and have identified Savinho as a serious option.

The Lilywhites wanted to purchase the Brazilian last summer, and the player was keen on joining, but the Citizens refused to let him leave. Savinho remains keen on moving to North London, and Man City are open to letting him leave this year.

Tottenham are in ‘conversations’ with Man City and the player’s representatives to finalise the operation, but it might take time.

Savinho to Tottenham

Romano said:

“Savinho is a possibility for Tottenham, a strong possibility. There are conversations ongoing at Tottenham and Manchester City, Tottenham and the agents of the player. Savinho was keen on a move one year ago. “Savinho is still keen on a move now that the project is even more ambitious with a coach like Roberto De Zerbi pushing a lot. So Savinho remains an option for Tottenham, definitely. Then they need to reach an agreement with Man City. There is a conversation.”

Tottenham currently have Mathys Tel, Dejan Kulusevski, Wilson Odobert, and Mohammed Kudus as specialist options to deploy on the flanks.

However, Kulusevski, Odobert, and Kudus have been struggling with fitness problems in recent months, while Tel is still very young and needs time to develop.

So, Tottenham could do with signing a new winger. Although Savinho struggled to find regular game time under Pep Guardiola last term, he is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to lure Savinho, valued at around £30m by Transfermarkt, away from the Etihad Stadium ahead of next season.