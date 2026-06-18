Chelsea battling with Manchester United to sign Felix Nmecha from Borussia Dortmund

Chelsea sold Marc Cucurella to Real Madrid and it is expected that the Whites will test the waters over the signing of Enzo Fernandez as well in the near future with the Argentine believed to be keen on a move to the Bernabeu.

Bild has reported that the Blues are already planning on signing a replacement for the former Benfica star, and have identified Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha as a potential acquisition for the summer transfer window.

Manchester United are also interested in signing the German international, who scored and assisted in his nation’s 7-1 World Cup win over Curacao last weekend. The 25-year-old is expected to command a transfer fee of £105 million.

Chelsea likely to be in pole position for Nmecha

Felix Nmecha is expected to cost Chelsea a significant amount of money and Borussia Dortmund would be in a strong negotiating position for the young midfielder if he continues to perform exceptionally at the ongoing World Cup.

Having said that, the Blues might yet end up trumping Manchester United to his transfer in the summer although the move might heavily hinge on Enzo Fernandez’s departure, very likely to Real Madrid.

Fernandez’s sale would yield Chelsea upwards of what they may have to pay for Nmecha, whereas the Bundesliga star would be a like-f0r-like replacement for the possibly outbound Chelsea star given his box-to-box attributes and versatility in midfield.

Unlike Chelsea, Manchester United might not be prepared to spend a huge sum of money on signing Nmecha considering they are looking to make several more signings, and have already agreed a deal for a similar profile in Atalanta’s Ederson.