Arsenal agree bold swap deal with Atletico Madrid for Julian Alvarez transfer

Arsenal won the Premier League last season but there were still a few gaping holes in their squad, especially in the offensive department, and Mikel Arteta is expected to look to answer those worries in the summer transfer window.

It is believed that the Gunners are keen on acquiring a left winger, while another striker’s addition is also not ruled out should the correct circumstances and deal prevail. Among several players, Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez has been linked with the club.

Caught Offside has reported that Arsenal have agreed to a swap deal with Atletico Madrid to sign Julian Alvarez, which would see last summer’s signing Viktor Gyokeres join the La Liga giants prior to the start of the 2026/27 season.

Julian Alvarez is valued at £130 million by Atletico, and Arsenal’s decision to involve Gyokeres in a swap deal is believed to have been intended to reduce the overall price of the deal, while also making room in the squad to accommodate the Argentine.

Alvarez and Gyokeres swap very unlikely

Even though there are reports that Julian Alvarez and Viktor Gyokeres are set to swap clubs, it is unlikely that such an agreement has been reached with Atletico Madrid firmly maintaining that their star forward is within their long-term plans.

Moreover, both players in concern are currently busy at the FIFA World Cup with their respective sides, and consequently, it is difficult to foresee that a deal of such seismic value and impact would be wrapped up in a short span of time.

What does not remain under much doubt is that Arsenal remain firmly interested in Julian Alvarez, and with Atletico unlikely to want to sell him to a direct rival in Barcelona, the Gunners may stand a strong chance at acquiring him in the near future.