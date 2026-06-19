Tottenham open talks to sign FC Koln’s Said El Mala

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly opened talks to sign FC Koln forward Said El Mala, as per TEAMtalk.

The 19-year-old has been attracting a lot of attention after displaying promising performances in the Bundesliga last term, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Nottingham Forest and Newcastle United are interested in El Mala, while Brentford previously made an attempt to sign the forward but couldn’t agree on personal terms.

Tottenham kept a close eye on his development last term, and after being impressed by his performances, they are planning to make a move and have already made contact with the player’s representatives.

El Mala is represented by his parents, and they want the suitors to sign Malek El Mala, who is Said’s elder brother and plays for FC Koln, as well. Most teams don’t want to accept this request, but Tottenham are ready to compromise.

With El Mala’s existing deal set to run until 2030, the German side are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave and want around £34m.

The youngster, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. Furthermore, he can provide cover in the creative midfield position if needed.

El Mala to Tottenham

The Koln star is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and his signature move is cutting inside from the flank and unleashing powerful strikes.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his service in this summer transfer window.

Meanwhile, following a disappointing campaign last term, Tottenham have been working hard to overhaul the squad. After signing Andrew Robertson and Marcos Senesi, they are on the verge of purchasing Jan Paul van Hecke from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Moreover, the Lilywhites are keen on reinforcing the engine room by signing Sandro Tonali from Newcastle United.