Liverpool eye move to sign Man Utd & Arsenal target Sano

Liverpool are reportedly ‘showing strong interest’ in trumping Manchester United and Arsenal in the race to sign Mainz star Kaishu Sano, as per a recent report.

The Reds currently have Ryan Gravenberch, Alexis Mac Allister, Curtis Jones and Wataru Endo as options to deploy in the deeper midfield positions. Moreover, Dominik Szoboszlai can provide cover in this position if needed, although he is a No.10 by trait.

So, on paper, Andoni Iraola already has enough options, but Jones has been heavily linked with a move away as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

On the other hand, Mac Allister’s future has been a subject of speculation this summer, while Endo struggled to find regular game time last term and had fitness problems.

So, it has been suggested that the Merseyside club are considering purchasing a new midfielder this summer, and as per a recent report (via TEAMtalk), they are ‘showing strong interest’ in Sano, having been impressed by his recent eye-catching performances.

Apart from Iraola’s side, Man Utd, Arsenal, and Borussia Dortmund are also in this race. However, Mainz don’t want to let him leave for cheap as his existing deal is set to run until 2028 and want at least £43m.

The report state that Sano isn’t the only name on Liverpool’s shortlist to bolster the midfield, as Adam Wharton, Eduardo Camavinga and Alex Scott are also on their radar.

Battle

Sano is comfortable playing in the box-to-box and defensive midfield positions. After showcasing his qualities in the Bundesliga, he was selected for Japan’s World Cup squad. The 25-year-old even scored against Brazil in the round of 32 game, but Japan ultimately ended up losing the match 2-1.

The Red Devils are prioritising revamping the midfield department this summer and have been linked with numerous names, with Sano emerging as a new target. On the other hand, Arsenal want a new midfielder as Christian Norgaard struggled to showcase his best in his debut campaign.

Sano is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal, Man Utd, or Liverpool should any of those clubs purchase him.