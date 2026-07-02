Man Utd to revive interest in Brighton’s Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are reportedly planning to revive their interest in signing Brighton and Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, as per The Telegraph.

After moving to AMEX Stadium from LOSC Lille, the Cameroonian initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before displaying impressive performances during the 2024/25 campaign.

After being attracted by his development, Man Utd expressed their interest in signing the 22-year-old last summer. However, the Seagulls refused to let him leave.

Last season, Baleba endured a disappointing campaign, and Fabian Hurzeler used him as a rotational option. So, initially, it seemed Man Utd had cooled their interest in him.

However, The Telegraph report that after failing to win the race for Mateus Fernandes, Man Utd are planning to revive their interest in signing Baleba this summer.

Brighton usually play hardball to sell their big assets, and considering he still has a contract until 2028, the Seagulls are in a strong position to demand a big fee to let him leave, with the player valued at around £47m by Transfermarkt.

Revamping the midfield department is United’s primary objective in this window. As a result, they have identified Aurelien Tchouameni and Alex Scott as targets alongside the African.

Baleba to Man Utd

Baleba is a left-footed defensive midfielder but can also provide cover in the box-to-box role if needed. He is extremely quick and strong; moreover, he is technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Despite Baleba’s dip in form last term, he is a highly talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. He has even established himself as a key starter in the Cameroonian national team’s starting line-up. So, he would be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him for a reasonable price.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to lure him away from AMEX Stadium before the start of the next campaign.

Meanwhile, apart from overhauling the midfield department, United are also planning to bolster the left flank, and Crysencio Summerville has emerged as a serious option.