Tottenham ‘in discussions’ with Milan over move to sign Rafael Leao

Tottenham Hotspur are considering a swoop to sign AC Milan winger Rafael Leão this summer, according to The Independent.

Leão has been one of the most exciting wingers in Europe since moving to Italy to join Milan from Lille in the summer of 2019.

Following two fairly modest campaigns, he truly announced himself during the 2021-22 season, registering 14 goals and 12 assists to win the league’s MVP award as Stefano Pioli led the Rossoneri to the Serie A title.

Although the 19-time Italian champions have been unable to replicate that title-winning campaign in the years that followed, Leão has continued to deliver consistently high-level performances and played an important role in Milan’s 2024-25 Supercoppa Italiana success.

However, the Portugal international has attracted criticism this season after a series of on-field confrontations, including heated incidents involving teammates, former manager Massimiliano Allegri and Milan supporters, who jeered him during matches against Atalanta and Udinese last season.

Amid the growing scrutiny, the winger has admitted he is ready for ‘a new chapter’ away from Milan, with several clubs now monitoring his situation.

Now, according to The Independent, Tottenham have expressed interest in signing Leão this summer.

The report adds that the North London club have raised the Portuguese’s name during ‘discussions’ with Milan about the possibility of his transfer to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Leao is open to a Premier League switch

However, Leão, who will likely command a fee above his £43m Transfermarkt valuation, is not the only winger on Tottenham’s radar, with The Independent adding that the 2024-25 Europa League winners could swoop for Savinho after last summer’s failed move.

Leão has already given the green light for a Premier League move, revealing his admiration and willingness to perform in England.

In an interview with Sport TV via talkSPORT, he said, ‘I need a new challenge.

‘I already won two trophies in Italy and have been there for a while.

‘The league is evolving, but for my style of football, I think the Premier League or LaLiga would make more of my talent as a player.

‘If a Premier League opportunity were to come along, I would be very happy.

‘I think that I can put my talent up against the players there, who are of a very high level.

‘Playing in that kind of a league really gets the best out of a player.’

With Tottenham showing interest in Savinho and Leão, it’ll be interesting to see which of the versatile left wingers they opt for as the transfer window progresses.