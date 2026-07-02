Liverpool & Chelsea eye move to sign Jules Kounde

Liverpool and Chelsea are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde, as per Caught Offside.

Since moving to Camp Nou from Sevilla, the Frenchman has enjoyed great success, winning three La Liga titles and a few domestic cup competitions.

In 47 appearances across all competitions, the 27-year-old scored three goals and registered four assists last campaign. Moreover, he helped his side keep 10 clean sheets.

Having proven his worth in club football, Kounde has secured his place in the France national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup last-16.

Now, Caught Offside claim that although Kounde has been a key starter in Hansi Flick’s starting line-up, Barcelona are prepared to cash-in on him this summer to balance the books.

Previously, they wanted up to £70m to sell him but are ready to accept around £55m this summer, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Chelsea are considering upgrading the backline and have identified Kounde as a serious option. So, they could make a concrete approach to seal the deal over the coming weeks. However, Liverpool are also in this race and have been monitoring his situation closely before making a potential swoop.

Battle

Kounde is comfortable in the centre-back and right-back positions. He is quick, strong, good in the air, comfortable playing out from the back, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Following Trent Alexander-Arnold’s departure last summer, Liverpool have been struggling with right-back issues. Moreover, after Ibrahima Konate’s move to Real Madrid as a free agent, the Reds need a new centre-back. So, they could do with signing a versatile defender like Kounde.

On the other hand, with Malo Gusto linked with a move away, Chelsea have seemingly started exploring options if the former Olympique Lyonnais star eventually leaves this summer.

Kounde is a talented player and has showcased his qualities at the highest level in recent years. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea or Liverpool should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the West London club or the Merseyside club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.