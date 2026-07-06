The Most Popular Anabolic Steroids Used in Football: Risks and Patterns

Anabolic steroids and other performance-enhancing drugs occupy a complicated space in football. The sport tends to avoid the same level of scrutiny that cycling or athletics receives, yet doping cases involving the most popular anabolic steroids used in football surface regularly across professional leagues in Europe and beyond. If you want to understand which substances have actually appeared in football doping cases, why players use them, and what the consequences look like, this article covers all three dimensions in plain terms.

Doping in football is less straightforward to study than in some other sports. Historically, out-of-competition testing has been less frequent than in athletics or cycling, which complicates any clear picture of true prevalence. What the documented cases do show is a consistent pattern: anabolic-androgenic steroids (AAS) appear repeatedly, with certain compounds showing up far more often than others.

Which Substances Are Most Associated With Football

The substances linked to football doping cases range from classic anabolic steroids such as nandrolone and stanozolol to testosterone esters and, in some cases, non-steroid compounds including human growth hormone and dianabol. Nandrolone stands out as the single most documented AAS in football-specific violations, particularly in Italian football.

Nandrolone and Nandrolone Decanoate in Football Cases

Nandrolone is a synthetic anabolic-androgenic steroid derived from testosterone. Its most common pharmaceutical form is nandrolone decanoate, an injectable ester with a long active half-life.

In documented football doping cases, nandrolone has appeared more frequently than any other AAS. Italian football alone recorded at least eight nandrolone-related violations, making it the single most common substance in those cases. Former Barcelona midfielder Pep Guardiola was among the high-profile players who received a ban linked to nandrolone, a case that attracted significant attention given his later prominence as a manager.

Nandrolone can occur in trace amounts naturally in the human body, which has occasionally complicated adjudications. Athletes have sometimes attributed positive tests to contaminated supplements, though anti-doping panels treat such defences with scrutiny.

Testosterone-Based Drugs and Testosterone Esters

Testosterone is both a naturally occurring hormone and a widely used pharmaceutical compound. In a doping context, players may use synthetic testosterone or one of its ester forms to raise circulating androgen levels above what the body produces endogenously.

Common testosterone esters linked to doping across sports include:

Testosterone enanthate – a long-acting injectable ester

Testosterone cypionate – another long-ester injectable popular in North American contexts

Testosterone propionate – a shorter-acting injectable

Sustanon 250 – a blended product combining multiple esters for a sustained release profile

Detection relies on the testosterone-to-epitestosterone (T/E) ratio and, more precisely, on carbon isotope ratio testing, which can distinguish synthetic testosterone from endogenous production. This has made straightforward testosterone doping increasingly difficult to conceal from modern testing programmes.

Stanozolol, Dianabol, and Other Well-Known AAS

Beyond nandrolone and testosterone, several other anabolic steroids appear in the broader landscape of sports doping and have been documented in or around football:

Stanozolol (Winstrol) is an oral and injectable AAS best known from athletics doping scandals. It does not convert to oestrogen, which makes it attractive to athletes seeking strength and lean tissue gains without water retention.

Dianabol (metandienone) is one of the oldest oral anabolic steroids and has a long history in strength sports and bodybuilding. Its detection window is relatively short, though its metabolites persist longer than the parent compound.

Anavar (oxandrolone) and Anadrol (oxymetholone) are oral steroids with distinct risk profiles. Oxandrolone is relatively mild hepatically; oxymetholone carries significant hepatotoxicity risk. Turinabol, an oral AAS developed in East Germany, became widely associated with state-sponsored doping and has appeared in anti-doping cases across multiple sports.

Trenbolone, drostanolone (Masteron), boldenone, and clostebol are additional injectable AAS that appear in doping research and some sport-specific cases, though their documented frequency in football specifically is lower than nandrolone and testosterone.

Tetrahydrogestrinone (THG), also known as “The Clear,” was a designer steroid at the centre of the BALCO scandal and illustrates how substances are sometimes engineered specifically to evade testing.

Non-Steroid PEDs, Masking Agents, and Related Compounds

Not every substance appearing in football doping cases is an anabolic steroid. Several non-steroid compounds are relevant to this topic:

Substance Category Relevance in Football Context Human Growth Hormone (HGH) Peptide hormone Linked to recovery and body composition; testing has improved but detection window is short EPO (erythropoietin) Peptide hormone Primarily associated with endurance sports; occasionally alleged in football Clenbuterol Beta-2 agonist Has appeared in contamination defences in football cases Stimulants (ephedrine, caffeine at high doses) Stimulants Most commonly detected drug class in English professional football Furosemide Diuretic/masking agent Prohibited as a masking agent under WADA rules Creatine Legal supplement Not prohibited; sometimes conflated with PEDs in public discussion Stimulants, including pseudoephedrine and cocaine metabolites, have historically been the most frequently detected substance class in English professional football testing data. This likely reflects recreational use in some instances rather than deliberate performance enhancement, though the distinction matters less under anti-doping rules.

Why Players Use Them, the Risks, and How Anti-Doping Responds

The motives for using anabolic steroids in football are closely tied to the physical demands of the modern game: faster recovery, greater muscle mass, and the ability to sustain high training loads across a congested fixture calendar. These motives operate alongside serious health risks and an expanding anti-doping infrastructure.

Performance Motives Such as Recovery, Strength, and Muscle Gain

AAS work primarily through the androgen receptor, increasing protein synthesis and nitrogen retention in muscle tissue. For footballers, the appeal is less about raw maximum strength in the way it might be for weightlifting athletes and more about recovery speed, lean muscle mass, and physical resilience.

Key reported motives include:

Accelerated recovery from training and injury, allowing players to return to full intensity more quickly

Increased muscle mass and the ability to sustain physical duels throughout a full 90-minute match

Strength gains relevant to aerial challenges, sprint duels, and set-piece physicality

Maintenance of conditioning during high-volume competitive periods

It is worth distinguishing between legitimate medical use and abuse. Testosterone and nandrolone have genuine clinical applications, including treatment of hypogonadism and certain anaemia conditions. Players who use them outside a therapeutic use exemption (TUE) are doing so without medical justification. Post-cycle therapy protocols, used to restore natural hormonal function after a steroid cycle, are relevant to chronic users but have no sanctioned place in professional sport.

Short- and Long-Term Health Consequences

Steroid abuse carries well-documented health risks that accumulate with dose, duration of use, and individual susceptibility. Understanding these is relevant both for athletes considering use and for anyone studying the issue:

Cardiovascular risks represent the most serious long-term concern. AAS use is associated with reductions in HDL cholesterol, elevated LDL, left ventricular hypertrophy, and increased risk of cardiovascular disease, heart attack, and stroke. The former American football player Lyle Alzado publicly attributed his brain cancer to steroid use, though a direct causal link was not scientifically established.

Hepatotoxicity is a particular concern with oral 17-alpha-alkylated steroids such as dianabol, stanozolol, and anadrol. Injectable forms carry lower hepatic stress but are not without risk.

Additional documented effects include:

Gynaecomastia (breast tissue development in men) from aromatising steroids

Acne and skin changes

Testicular atrophy from suppression of natural testosterone production

Mood disturbances and, in some research, association with aggression

Dependence and mental health complications in longer-term users

Adolescents carry particular risk because AAS use can interfere with natural growth plate closure.

Testing, Sanctions, and Notable Cases in Sport

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) sets the Prohibited List, which governs which substances are banned in and out of competition. National Anti-Doping Organisations (NADOs), including UK Anti-Doping (UKAD), enforce testing at a domestic level. Football, athletics, boxing, and rugby consistently rank as the most tested sports in the UK, with football receiving the highest volume of tests.

Testing methodology has advanced considerably. Out-of-competition testing now targets the period when athletes might use AAS to build fitness before a season. Carbon isotope ratio testing distinguishes synthetic from natural hormones, closing loopholes that simple T/E ratio testing left open.

Notable cases and contexts include:

The BALCO scandal , in which Victor Conte supplied designer steroids including THG to athletes across multiple sports

Bill Romanowski and Shawne Merriman , both American football players who received suspensions connected to PED use in the NFL

The NFL began systematic steroid testing in 1987 and began issuing suspensions from 1989

Multiple nandrolone cases across Italian football, including cases involving prominent names

UKAD’s 2025 quarterly report confirming that anabolic agents remained the most sanctioned substance category in UK sport during that period

Sanctions under WADA-aligned rules typically run to four years for intentional doping violations and two years for first violations where no intent is established. Violations can result in results being disqualified and medals or prize money being forfeited.

Anti-doping enforcement in football faces ongoing challenges. The short detection window of some compounds, the availability of designer steroids, and the reliance on in-competition testing in some earlier periods all limit the certainty with which the full picture of steroid use in sport can be established. What the evidence does confirm is that anabolic steroids, nandrolone in particular, have a clear and documented history of misuse in professional football.