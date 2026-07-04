Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United in the mix to sign Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior

Vinicius Junior is having an exceptional World Cup with Brazil, with his four goals and one assist leading his side to the round of 16. While his form at the tournament has been a topic of discussion, his Real Madrid future has attracted speculation too.

Spanish source El Debate has reported that Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United are all keeping very close tabs on developments surrounding Vinicius’ future in the Spanish capital and could consider his signing this summer.

The 26-year-old’s contract with Los Blancos ends next summer and there is a disagreement between his salary demands against Madrid’s offer. With the player reluctant to leave for free in 2027 out of respect for his club, a transfer could occur this year itself.

In spite of his contractual situation at Real Madrid, Vinicius, who scored 22 goals and provided 14 assists last season, is valued at £120 million on Transfermarkt and a nine-figure sum could well be what Florentino Perez seeks to part with the winger.

Liverpool may be frontrunners for Vinicius

Arsenal are believed to be prioritising Morgan Rogers’ purchase from Aston Villa, and therefore, they may not have the funds to sign Vinicius Junior. Likewise, Manchester United’s focus towards revamping their midfield may see them miss out on him too.

Liverpool, however, might be best-placed to get a deal over the line for the Brazilian international as they are actively looking for out-wide options, and there wouldn’t be one better than Vinicius in the market this year.

His exceptional returns in front of goal, the ability to decide games single-handedly with persistent work down the left flank would be a massive asset for the Reds, whereas his defensive work will make him key to Andoni Iraola’s system.

Real Madrid are looking to sign Michael Olise from Bayern Munich to bolster their squad so Vinicius Junior’s sale might be a move to balance their books, but owing to Florentino Perez’s admiration towards the 2-time Champions League winner coupled with the player’s commitment to the club, it would not be a surprise if eventually an agreement to extend his contract is reached.