Manchester United emerge as preferred destination for Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba

Manchester United are focusing on rebuilding their midfield this summer and with Ederson’s transfer from Atalanta only pending official confirmation, work is underway to bring in another new face or two prior to the start of the Premier League next month.

Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni, Felix Nmecha and Tyler Adams have all been linked with a move to Old Trafford lately. While Adams, Nmecha and Scott have lofty price tags and several interested parties, Tchouameni wants to stay at Real Madrid.

Consequently, Caught Offside has reported that Manchester United have reignited interest in signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Carlos Baleba, with the Cameroonian also preferring a move to the Theatre of Dreams this year.

Unlike in 2025, when the Seagulls wanted £100 million for his services, their demands have lowered this time around and there is belief that a deal may be done for £70 million. Personal terms, meanwhile, might not be a huge hurdle for the player and the club.

Baleba a great long-term addition

In Carlos Baleba, Manchester United are hopeful of securing the transfer of one of the Premier League’s most energetic and physically dominant midfielders, who promises to be a key player for them for the longer run.

Baleba, aged only 22, has been lauded for his aerial prowess, strong tackling and interceptions, and the ability to drive the ball forward into the final third in a box-to-box capacity, which is exactly what Man United are in need of.

His impression of being successful in the Premier League is a major driver why the Red Devils might decide to go all-in on him as compared to some other of their targets, mainly because a £70 million price tag seems fairly reasonable too for Baleba’s calibre.

It will be interesting to see when Manchester United look to formally kickstart negotiations with the player and his club.