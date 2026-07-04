Tottenham plot ambitious swoop to sign Cody Gakpo

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly planning to launch an ambitious swoop to sign Liverpool star Cody Gakpo, as per transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano.

After revamping the defence by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, the Lilywhites have bolstered the engine room by purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The North London club have already splashed around £237m but aren’t considering halting their transfer business just yet as it appears Roberto De Zerbi’s side are planning to strengthen the attacking department as well.

Now, on his YouTube channel, Romano states that Spurs want to purchase a new left-winger and have identified Gakpo as a serious option. So, they could make a concrete approach over the coming weeks.

However, having already allowed Mohamed Salah to leave, Liverpool have no intention of parting ways with the 27-year-old, with his existing deal set to run until 2030.

Since moving to Anfield from PSV Eindhoven, the Dutchman has established himself as a key starter, helping his side win a Premier League title and an EFL Cup.

However, the forward displayed inconsistent performances last term, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in 52 appearances across all competitions.

Gakpo to Tottenham

Gakpo has established himself as an undisputed starter in the Netherlands national team’s starting line-up. Although Ronald Koeman’s side endured a difficult World Cup campaign, he showcased his productivity, making four goal contributions in as many appearances.

Gakpo, valued at around £51m by Transfermarkt, is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable providing cover in the centre-forward position if needed.

He, standing at 6ft 4in tall, is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is also efficient in creating opportunities for fellow attackers.

Gakpo is a Premier League proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he would be a great coup for Tottenham should they purchase him.

With Mohammed Kudus, Dejan Kulusevski and Wilson Odobert struggling with fitness problems in recent months, Spurs could do with upgrading the flanks this summer.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his services this summer.