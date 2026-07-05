Chelsea. Liverpool & Tottenham battling to sign Brighton star Yasin Ayari

Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur are battling over a deal to sign Yasin Ayari from Brighton & Hove Albion this summer, according to CaughtOffside.

The recruitment strategy implemented by Brighton under Tony Bloom has earned widespread admiration. Having spent their first four Premier League seasons fighting to stay up, finishing 15th, 17th, 15th and 16th, respectively, the club has overhauled their approach to signing players and has played a major role in cementing their place in the top flight.

The strategy has centred on identifying exciting prospects at accessible prices and moving them on for considerably larger sums, with the proceeds reinvested into fresh arrivals. Since embracing that strategy, the club have completed lucrative deals involving the likes of Moisés Caicedo, Marc Cucurella, Alexis Mac Allister, Ben White and João Pedro.

The latest player who could join the list is Ayari, who has been a revelation at the ongoing World Cup, where he netted two goals before Sweden’s elimination by France in the round of 32.

The Swede has featured 75 times across all competitions for Brighton since arriving from AIK in January 2023, and his performances, particularly in the recently concluded campaign, are now drawing interest.

According to CaughtOffside, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur have expressed interest in Ayari and are set to battle for his signature this summer.

Battle

For Liverpool and Chelsea, the report adds that the duo are looking to add more exciting prospects to energise their midfield.

On the other hand, Tottenham view the 22-year-old as an attractive option for Roberto De Zerbi’s side as he continues to rebuild his squad, according to the report.

Amid interest from the Premier League trio, CaughtOffside reports that Brighton are keen on extending Ayari’s contract, although a ‘strong offer’ could still lead to an intense transfer battle for the Sweden international, who is also of keen interest to Newcastle United.

Ayari’s statistics from the recently concluded Premier League season suggest he is ready for the next step in his career. He completed 85.4% of his passes and created 30 chances, according to FOTMOB.

He was also outstanding in the defensive facet of the game, winning 5.45 duels and 5.40 recoveries per 90 minutes for Fabian Hürzeler’s side as they secured their second-ever European qualification.

For a player with such a vast skillset, Chelsea, Liverpool and Tottenham will need to spend heavily to get him, as Brighton are expected to demand offers well above his £29m Transfermarkt valuation.