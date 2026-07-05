Arsenal told to pay £77m to sign Bruno Guimaraes



According to Spanish publication AS, Arsenal have been told to pay £77 million to sign Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

The Gunners are aiming to land a marquee midfielder during the transfer window, and Magpies captain Guimaraes has been identified as the priority target by the club’s hierarchy.

Arenal have already failed with a verbal offer worth £45 million for his services, and the club are reportedly planning a renewed approach for the 28-year-old in the coming days.

Amidst this, AS report that Arsenal are willing to negotiate for the Brazil international, but are reluctant to pay anything close to the £77 million asking price the Magpies are demanding.

Tricky deal

Arsenal started last season with Declan Rice and Martin Zubimendi as the regular midfield pairing, but ended the campaign with Myles Lewis-Skelly displacing the latter from the XI.

Zubimendi experienced a drastic dip in performance and fitness levels during the back end of the season, and this should be a cause for concern, given Rice’s ongoing fitness worries.

Rice has been playing through neutral hamstring pain over the past 6 months, and may need to be carefully managed later this year to ensure that the Englishman does not pick up an injury.

Arsenal may want a solid defensive midfielder with leadership qualities. Guimaraes appears the ideal fit as he could play alongside Rice or even operate as the lone number 6 when required.

The Brazilian, hailed as ‘very special‘ by manager Eddie Howe, has improved with every passing season in the Premier League. Despite the Magpies’ 12th-place finish last term, he was undoubtedly one of the standout midfield stars.

Guimaraes notched up 9 goals and 6 assists in the English top-flight. He also worked hard off the ball with 6 duels & 2 tackles won alongside 4 recoveries. His work rate was consistent on the pitch.

The 28-year-old would be a fabulous addition to the Gunners’ ranks, but the big question remains whether Arsenal can persuade the Magpies to lower their current valuation for the ex-Lyon man.

With Guimaraes almost turning 29, Arsenal may probably not want to spend more than £60m on his services, given there will be no resale value.

Newcastle, on the other hand, are in a strong financial position after securing £170m from the sales of Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, and could stay firm on their asking price for their captain.

Ultimately, it may come to the contract situation. Guimaraes has entered the last 2 years of his contract. If he snubs an improved deal, it could open the door for Arsenal to secure a discounted transfer.