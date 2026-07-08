Arsenal eyeing shock move for Aaron Wan-Bissaka



According to Teamtalk, Arsenal are weighing up a surprise move for West Ham United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Gunners are currently uncertain over the future of right-back Ben White. He has entered the last 2 years of his contract and could head for the exit door.

Arsenal are preparing for that possibility. The Gunners have identified multiple options and Wan-Bissaka is the player generating significant internal discussion.

Meanwhile, The Athletic have revealed that West Ham are prepared to sell the 28-year-old for a package worth £25 million.

Possible deal

White started as a central defender at Arsenal before becoming a regular right-back. Over the last two years, he has lost his position to Jurrien Timber.

A groin injury to Timber opened the door for White during the back end of last season, but the Englishman ended up suffering a serious knee injury in May.

White is touted to return for pre-season training later this month, but Arsenal could contemplate his sale, given his mixed fitness record in recent seasons.

The Englishman has also been inconsistent with his defensive involvements lately, and it could be the right time to part ways with the 28-year-old ace.

Wan-Bissaka is likewise 28, but the DR Congo international offers more in the defensive scheme of things, which manager Mikel Arteta would like.

The ex-Manchester United man has been one of the best when it comes to contesting one-on-one duels in the league and has a terrific tackling success rate too.

His attacking output used to be questioned during his time at Old Trafford, but he has improved in that aspect too with overlapping runs and early crosses into the box.

He has likewise impressed with his link-up play. The improvement has been evident with 2 goals and 8 assists in 65 games for the Hammers compared to just 2 goals and 13 assists in 190 appearances for Man United.

Hence, he would be a good acquisition for the league holders. The Hammers want £25m for his services, which appears a reasonable fee with the current inflation in the transfer market this summer.

Wan-Bissaka is coming off a strong World Cup campaign, but Arsenal should seek to negotiate a lower fixed fee of around £20m with a further £5m in add-ons to land the Crystal Palace graduate.