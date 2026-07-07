Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur preparing £75 million bid for Bournemouth forward Eli Junior Kroupi
Tottenham Hotspur announced the signings of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali over the last few days and despite spending a sizeable chunk on acquiring the midfielders, business is expected to continue for Roberto De Zerbi’s side.
Football 365 has reported that the Lilywhites are now set to turn their attention towards revamping their offensive department, with Bournemouth centre forward Eli Junior Kroupi identified as the primary target.
According to the source, Spurs are expected to send out a formal bid worth £75 million for the 20-year-old and are confident about striking a deal for his services in time for the start of the Premier League approximately six weeks from now.
Kroupi a key offensive addition
Bournemouth have signed Alvaro Rodriguez from Elche and as a result, they may be open to cashing in on Eli Junior Kroupi, who scored 13 goals in the Premier League last season, therefore attracting interest from the bigger Premier League clubs.
Considering Dominic Solanke’s unpromising injury record for much of last season, coupled with Richarlison’s inconsistent form, it comes as no surprise that Roberto De Zerbi is intent on bringing in a striker next.
Kroupi has produced fantastic numbers at Bournemouth, but his overall qualities, like his burst of space, movement into spaces the final third and finishing make him a top quality long-term option for Tottenham Hotspur.
The French U21 international’s potential and qualities, combined with De Zerbi’s track record of getting the best out of younger players, make Kroupi an exciting signing for Spurs in the ongoing summer transfer window.
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