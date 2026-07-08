Arsenal interested in signing Real Madrid defender Raul Asencio in the summer

Arsenal are set to add some depth to their squad during the summer transfer window and a defender’s signing is expected to be on Mikel Arteta’s radar, especially with Ben White’s future at the Emirates Stadium doubtful.

Graeme Bailey has reported that the Gunners are keen on signing Real Madrid star Raul Asencio, who could depart the Bernabeu in the summer after Los Blancos acquired Denzel Dumfries and Ibrahima Konate.

He is not expected to be a huge part of Jose Mourinho’s plans at the club and Madrid are prepared to sell him for £43 million, although the player is determined to stay put in the Spanish capital as he hopes to win over his manager.

Asencio move to Arsenal unlikely

Raul Asencio is a quality defender. With the ability to play out the ball comfortably from the back, especially with long passes into the final third, and decent dribbling as well, he is a reliable centre back and can also play on the right side of the defence.

With that being said, his strong aerial qualities, accurate tackling and man-marking make him a brilliant all-round defender, who would be a good fit in place of Ben White at Arsenal.

It is unlikely, however, that the player would want to join Mikel Arteta’s side as that still would not guarantee him regular game time. As such, he has indicated at a willingness to accept a second fiddle role at Real Madrid, at least initially next season.

Considering they have high quality centre back’s already, Arsenal also may not be willing to spend £43 million on Asencio’s acquisition and might instead focus on bringing in a cheaper and younger option than the 23-year-old with a view of developing him over time.