Manchester United might soon look to materialise interest in Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni

Manchester United are looking to continue revamping their midfield in the summer transfer window, and whilst Ederson’s signing is only pending confirmation, the club is doing the groundwork for another addition or two.

Diario AS has reported that Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is of particular interest to Manchester United, who could open talks over the French international’s signing in the near future.

Real Madrid are open to offers for Tchouameni, who could be sold for a sum of £85 million, and whilst United may be prepared to match the Whites’ asking price, they may not be able to afford his current wage and the player might have to accept a reduction.

Tchouameni signing remains on the cards

It will come as a surprise if Aurelien Tchouameni decides to join Manchester United without an increment in his salary, but with several weeks still remaining in the transfer window, the Red Devils could sell players in order to increase their wage budget.

Having said that, Aurelien Tchouameni’s transfer still remains a likely proposition for the ongoing summer. Even though the 24-year-old wants to stay put at Real Madrid, he could be pushed out of the Bernabeu to accommodate a new midfielder’s signing.

Considering Manchester United are competing in the Champions League and are one of England’s biggest clubs, they could be appealing enough for Tchouameni, who will have the opportunity to play regular minutes at Old Trafford.

A handy central defender, alongside originally a defensive midfielder, Tchouameni has strong aerial attributes, physique, defensive reading of the game and ball-playing abilities, which make him an ideal option for the Red Devils.