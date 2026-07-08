Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Como midfielder Martin Baturina in the summer

Tottenham Hotspur confirmed the signings of Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali from West Ham United and Newcastle United, respectively, last week, and are now expected to switch their focus towards more offensive additions.

An attacking midfielder’s purchase could now be their key priority and Sport Witness has reported that Como star Martin Baturina is of interest to Spurs after his impressive season with the Serie A side last year and a decent World Cup with Croatia.

The 23-year-old is expected to cost £70 million during the summer transfer window and considering how lavishly the Lilywhites have spent in recent weeks, it will not come as a surprise if they are prepared to invest more money this year.

Baturina an important signing for Spurs

Having announced transfers for two deeper-lying, box-to-box midfielders, it comes as no surprise that Tottenham Hotspur are now looking for a number 10 considering how problematic the position proved last season.

With James Maddison spending a year on the sidelines alongside Dejan Kulusevski, Xavi Simons was the only player available in an advanced role and he also performed very consistently in his first year, which was not free from fitness problems either.

Martin Baturina has proven to be a brilliant player for Como as an attacking midfielder, with the ability to create chances thanks to his exceptional passing, ball control and technical attributes. The Croat also has a very powerful and effective long shot.

In addition to being an offensive midfielder, Baturina can also play as a centre forward and on the left wing, alongside being a handy option in central midfield. He promises to be a worthy investment and it will be interesting to see if a move materialises soon.