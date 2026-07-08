Arsenal and Chelsea eye shock move for Manchester City defender Ruben Dias

Arsenal and Chelsea are believed to be interested in bringing in defensive faces to the club during the summer transfer window, and the London rivals are plotting an audacious raid on Manchester City if reports are to be believed.

Caught Offside has reported that Manchester City centre back Ruben Dias is being viewed by the Gunners and the Blues as a possible transfer for this year as they believe they can capitalise on Pep Guardiola’s exit by landing one of his key men.

Dias’ participation at the World Cup ended this week after Portugal were knocked out by Spain, and the 29-year-old, who was offered to Real Madrid and Barcelona of late, could now make a decision on his future sooner rather than later.

Dias transfer a tall order

Ruben Dias is one of the Premier League’s best central defenders. With his physical stature, strong aerial prowess, leadership and all-round skillsets coupled with strong ball-playing abilities, he is the dream for any manager.

Likewise, Enzo Maresca might also continue to count on the former Benfica star in his time in-charge of Manchester City and as a result, it is difficult to believe that Arsenal or Chelsea would have much of a chance at his signing.

In the event that Dias does wish to pursue a newer challenge, a budding project at Chelsea under Xabi Alonso could attract the 29-year-old over Arsenal, who already have enough defensive depth in their heart of the back four.

His experience within the Premier League would be a key attribute if he joins Chelsea and at a Transfermarkt valuation of £47 million, he would be well within the Blues’ reach financially should he be open to the transfer.

Nonetheless, having won everything possible in England with Manchester City, it is difficult to foresee Ruben Dias joining another English club if he is indeed planning on departing the Etihad Stadium.