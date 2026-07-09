Manchester United eyeing summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha

Manchester United have already secured deals for two midfielders in Andrey Santos and Ederson from Chelsea and Atalanta, respectively, with both signings only pending official announcement from the club.

Despite acquiring two quality names, the Red Devils could make another addition after Manuel Ugarte’s long-term injury. With Champions League participation in store next season, Michael Carrick would want decent depth, not least in his engine room.

According to The Athletic, Man United are pondering over a transfer for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha, who impressed with Germany and has developed into one of the world’s most exciting box-to-box players.

Borussia Dortmund want to retain the 25-year-old, who has a contract with them until 2030 and have slapped him with a £103 million price tag, as per the report.

It remains to be seen whether the Mancunians are prepared to spend that kind of money to sign the player having already splashed out on two midfielders and have other areas of the squad to bolster.

Nmecha signing a tall order

Felix Nmecha has developed into a well-rounded midfielder over the years. His exceptional defensive reading of the game, coupled with the ability to carry the ball into the final third and make progressive passes are his top attributes.

Manchester United would leverage his qualities perfectly under Michael Carrick, but it would come as a surprise if they are prepared to meet his £103 million valuation having already spent a decent chunk of money on Andrey Santos and Ederson.

United might instead focus on bringing in some younger options to play as a second fiddle as they also have Kobbie Mainoo, who is a very capable midfielder, and could spend the remainder of their budget on revamping their defence and attack.

After finishing in the top four last season, Man Utd will be keen to push on under Carrick next season and having a well-balanced squad will be key to achieving that aim.