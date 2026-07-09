Man Utd Transfer News
Manchester United hold talks over transfer for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson
Manchester United will imminently announce the signings of two new midfielders, Andrey Santos and Ederson, having agreed deals with Chelsea and Atalanta, respectively, over both their transfers.
After securing very vital acquisitions, the Red Devils might turn their attention towards another area on the pitch that requires rebuilding – the full back positions on both sides of defence, with their initial focus set on a right back.
German source Bild has reported that Man United are pondering over a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund full back Julian Ryerson, and have already held initial talks with his representatives.
He has proven to be one of Europe’s best offensive right backs and is leaving a strong impression at the World Cup with Norway, especially performing at a phenomenal level against Brazil in a match where he thwarted Vinicius Junior effectively.
Ryerson a solid purchase for United
Julian Ryerson has done very well at Borussia Dortmund over the past few months, and have supplied 18 assists last season in all competitions, his offensive attributes remain just as strong as his defensive skillsets.
The 25-year-old’s strong reading of the game, coupled with the ability to succeed in one-on-one situations by using his pace, physique and tackling makes him an ideal target to fill in at right back for Manchester United in the longer run.
Valued at only £25 million on Transfermarkt, it will be interesting to see how much Borussia Dortmund seek for his services as they might look to earn a significant amount by cashing in on him after a very good World Cup with Norway.
Other News
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 3 seconds ago
Manchester United hold talks over transfer for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson
Manchester United will imminently announce the signings of two new midfielders, Andrey Santos and...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 60 mins ago
Man Utd plot swoop to sign Sunderland’s Brian Brobbey
Manchester United are reportedly planning to make a move to sign Sunderland striker Brian...
-
Chelsea/ 1 hour ago
Chelsea remain interested in signing Como defender Jacobo Ramon this summer
Chelsea are expected to revamp their defensive department during the summer transfer window this...
-
Arsenal/ 2 hours ago
Liverpool & Arsenal battling to sign Ayyoub Bouaddi
Liverpool are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign LOSC Lille midfielder...
-
Man Utd Transfer News/ 8 hours ago
Manchester United eyeing summer move for Borussia Dortmund midfielder Felix Nmecha
Manchester United have already secured deals for two midfielders in Andrey Santos and Ederson...