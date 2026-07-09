Manchester United hold talks over transfer for Borussia Dortmund star Julian Ryerson

Manchester United will imminently announce the signings of two new midfielders, Andrey Santos and Ederson, having agreed deals with Chelsea and Atalanta, respectively, over both their transfers.

After securing very vital acquisitions, the Red Devils might turn their attention towards another area on the pitch that requires rebuilding – the full back positions on both sides of defence, with their initial focus set on a right back.

German source Bild has reported that Man United are pondering over a summer swoop for Borussia Dortmund full back Julian Ryerson, and have already held initial talks with his representatives.

He has proven to be one of Europe’s best offensive right backs and is leaving a strong impression at the World Cup with Norway, especially performing at a phenomenal level against Brazil in a match where he thwarted Vinicius Junior effectively.

Ryerson a solid purchase for United

Julian Ryerson has done very well at Borussia Dortmund over the past few months, and have supplied 18 assists last season in all competitions, his offensive attributes remain just as strong as his defensive skillsets.

The 25-year-old’s strong reading of the game, coupled with the ability to succeed in one-on-one situations by using his pace, physique and tackling makes him an ideal target to fill in at right back for Manchester United in the longer run.

Valued at only £25 million on Transfermarkt, it will be interesting to see how much Borussia Dortmund seek for his services as they might look to earn a significant amount by cashing in on him after a very good World Cup with Norway.