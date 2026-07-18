Man Utd hold discussions to sign Fulham’s Sander Berge

Manchester United have reportedly held discussions over a deal to sign Fulham midfielder Sander Berge, as per TEAMtalk.

After joining Sheffield United from KRC Genk back in 2020, the Norwegian initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality. However, he showed glimpses of his qualities for Burnley during the 2023/24 campaign.

Berge has continued to showcase his qualities in the Premier League since moving to Craven Cottage a couple of years ago. He helped his side finish in mid-table last term.

Having proven his worth in club football, Berge has established himself as a key starter in the Norway national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup quarter-final before losing to England.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that Man Utd are prioritising revamping the engine room this summer and are considering purchasing a third midfielder despite already buying Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans.

The Red Devils have identified Berge as a serious option after being impressed by his recent performances and have already held internal discussions over this deal.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Fulham aren’t in any rush to sell him, but United believe the midfielder can be bought for a fee less than £40m.

Berge to Man Utd

The report state that apart from the Fulham star, Man Utd are also interested in AS Roma’s Manu Kone, LOSC Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi and Borussia Dortmund star Felix Nmecha.

Chelsea are also plotting a swoop for Kone. United were interested in João Gomes, but he is close to joining Aston Villa.

Berge is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed defensive midfielder. Moreover, he is comfortable playing in the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, good in the air, tidy with possession, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The 28-year-old is a talented player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services in this window.