Man Utd hold talks to sign Frankfurt’s Hugo Larsson

Manchester United have reportedly held talks to sign Eintracht Frankfurt star Hugo Larsson, as per Football Transfers.

Since moving to Deutsche Bank Park from Swedish side Malmo in 2023, the 22-year-old has been featuring regularly. In 34 appearances across all competitions, he made five goal contributions last term.

Although he has shown glimpses of his qualities in the Bundesliga over the last few years, the midfielder failed to secure a place in Sweden’s World Cup squad.

Now, Football Transfers report that after purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans, Man Utd are planning to buy a third midfielder this summer to cope with the demanding fixture schedule next season, having qualified for the Champions League.

Ideally, they want a marquee name to elevate the team’s level, but are also interested in Larsson and have already held talks with the player’s representatives over a potential swoop.

United will have to overcome tough competition to seal the deal as Newcastle United have identified the Swedish international as a serious option to replace Bruno Guimarães, who has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal.

Like the Old Trafford club, Eddie Howe’s side have also made contact with the player’s camp, but haven’t made any formal proposal yet. The youngster is ready to leave the Bundesliga to take the next step in his career.

Larsson to Man Utd

The report state that with the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Frankfurt have no intention of letting him leave cheaply and want around £43m.

Larsson is a box-to-box midfielder by trait but is also efficient in the defensive midfield position. He is technically sound, can play threading passes between the lines, has the ability to make surging runs from deep, and also works hard without possession.

The 22-year-old, standing at 6ft 2in tall, is a talented player and possesses the potential to reach the top. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future, should they purchase him.

However, having already got young midfielders like Santos and Kobbie Mainoo, United could do with signing an experienced player to bolster the engine room.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the Old Trafford club eventually opt to secure Larsson’s services in this window.