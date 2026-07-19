Arsenal eyeing surprise move for Jon Martin



According to The Sun, Arsenal have identified Real Sociedad centre-back Jon Martin as a possible option to bolster their defence during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners recently suffered an untimely setback. William Saliba picked up a worrying back injury playing for France against Spain at the World Cup and he could be sidelined for some period.

Aston Villa star Ezri Konsa has been earmarked as a possible replacement and it has been claimed that they are preparing a formal approach to sign the England international valued at £60 million.

Gunners sporting director Andrea Berta prefers to work with multiple targets and The Sun claim that Sociedad starlet Martin is another candidate being considered to provide cover for Saliba.

Unlikely

Arsenal could have a big void to fill during the first half of next season after Saliba’s injury. The exact nature of the setback is unknown but the Frenchman looks likely to be sidelined for a few games at least.

Konsa would be a superb addition to the Gunners ranks. The Englishman has vast Premier League experience and has been one of the leading centre-backs in the division over the past couple of years.

The 28-year-old had a passing accuracy of 95% last term, winning almost 70% of his duels. He was also brilliant in clearing his lines and could seamlessly fit in the right centre-back role for the Gunners.

On the other hand, Jon looks to be a promising talent after his wonderful breakthrough with Sociedad. He completed 91% of his passes in La Liga last season and won almost 70% of his duels, quite similar to Konsa.

The Spaniard, who made his international debut against Iraq last month, also caught the eye with his recoveries and clearances. He has immense potential but Sociedad are unlikely to entertain his exit easily.

They have no desire to part ways with the 20-year-old contracted to them until the summer of 2030. The only way out would be his release clause worth £43 million and Sociedad may want the entire fee upfront.

The La Liga side are a tough negotiating club and may not provide a discount. For such a significant figure, Arsenal would be better off pursuing a deal for Konsa. The big question remains whether they can convince Villa to lower their demands.