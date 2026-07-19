Tottenham eye move to sign Man Utd target Summerville

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly interested in signing Manchester United target and West Ham United forward Crysencio Summerville, as per transfer journalist Ben Jacobs.

Having finished 17th in the last two consecutive Premier League campaigns, the Lilywhites have been very busy in this window to hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to turn the situation around.

After revamping their leaky defence by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke, they have reinforced the engine room by purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali.

The North London club have even refreshed the goalkeeping department by signing Martin Dubravka, having extended Antonin Kinsky’s contract.

Now, on Givemesport, Jacobs states that Tottenham are also looking to strengthen the attack and have been holding talks to sign Manchester City star Savinho.

However, the Brazilian isn’t the only name on Spurs’ wishlist, as they are also interested in Summerville. But Man Utd and AS Roma are plotting a swoop for the Dutchman as well.

Jacobs said:

“Defenders have come in, midfielders have come in, and now Tottenham, as a priority, want a starting left-winger or attacker. Savinho talks [are] ongoing, but he’s not the only target. Crysencio Summerville, Manchester United and most recently Roma are there as well.”

Summerville to Tottenham

Despite enduring relegation, West Ham have no intention of letting Summerville leave cheaply, as his existing deal is set to run until 2029 and they want around £50m.

Summerville is a left-winger by trait but is also comfortable on the opposite side. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and also works hard without possession.

Although West Ham endured relegation last term, Summerville showed glimpses of his qualities, making 10 goal contributions across all competitions.

As a result, the forward secured his place in the Netherlands’ World Cup squad, helping his country reach the last-32 before losing to Morocco on penalties.

The 24-year-old is a highly talented player and isn’t a finished article yet. So, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Tottenham or Man Utd should either club purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually manage to secure his services by defeating other clubs in this race.