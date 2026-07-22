[Photos] Shirt number confirmed as Chelsea unveil Morgan Rogers in £117m deal

Chelsea have completed the permanent signing of Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa on a contract until 2033; the club confirmed on chelseafc.com.

Despite keen interest from Premier League rivals Arsenal, Football Talk, citing David Ornstein, revealed that the 23-year-old agreed to join Chelsea after speaking with Xabi Alonso, and a deal has now been completed for a British record £117m fee.

He becomes the Blues’ second confirmed arrival following the signings of Marco Palestra from Atalanta and Geovany Quenda from Sporting CP. At the same time, Valentin Barco is reportedly expected to be announced soon after he confirmed his departure from Strasbourg.

In the recently concluded season, Rogers netted ten goals and provided seven assists in the Premier League to guide Villa to their second UEFA Champions League qualification in three seasons.

Across all competitions, he provided 26 goal contributions, including eight in 15 Europa League appearances as the Villains ended their 30-year wait for a major trophy after winning the competition, with the Englishman winning the Player of the Tournament.

The medical, media and signing formalities have now been completed, as Chelsea have confirmed on their website that Rogers has put pen to paper on a seven-year contract.

Rogers is ‘excited’ to join Chelsea

Speaking about his move, the 22-cap England international revealed that he is ‘excited’ to join Chelsea and revealed that he ‘can’t wait’ to work with Alonso.

‘I’m so excited,’ said Rogers. ‘For me, Chelsea are the biggest club in London and a club I’ve always admired since I was a kid. ‘I’m really excited about the project with the new manager, the players we’ve got and where the club is heading. That’s why I’m here, and I can’t wait to get started.’

Rogers looks tailor-made for Alonso’s style of play, offering a wide range of options across midfield and attack due to his versatility.

Beyond his goal threat from inside the box, his willingness to shoot from distance could provide a valuable weapon for a side that regularly comes up against deep defensive blocks.

His attacking quality is complemented by an outstanding work rate and constant movement, both in and out of possession, making him an ideal fit for the high-intensity system Alonso is looking to build.

He was all smiles after completing his move as he posed in his new Chelsea kit. It has also been confirmed that Rogers will wear the No.17 shirt at his new club.

Check out some snaps below: