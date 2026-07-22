Man Utd hold interest in signing Fulham’s Sander Berge

Manchester United reportedly hold an interest in signing Fulham midfielder Sander Berge, as per the Daily Mail.

After joining Sheffield United from KRC Genk, the 28-year-old initially struggled to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality before showing glimpses of his qualities for Burnley.

He joined the Cottagers a couple of years ago and has been featuring regularly. In 39 appearances across all competitions, Berge registered a solitary assist and helped his side finish in mid-table last term.

After proving his worth in club football, the midfielder has established himself as a key starter in the Norway national team’s starting line-up, helping his country reach the World Cup quarter-final before losing to England.

Now, the Daily Mail report that despite purchasing Andrey Santos and Youri Tielemans this summer, Man Utd want a third midfielder and hold an interest in Berge.

Apart from the Norwegian, United are also interested in AFC Bournemouth’s Alex Scott, LOSC Lille youngster Ayyoub Bouaddi, Real Madrid ace Aurelien Tchouameni and AS Roma star Manu Kone.

Scott has even rejected a proposal to extend his deal at Bournemouth, with his existing deal set to run until 2028.

Berge to Man Utd

Berge is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. Therefore, Fulham are in a strong position to demand a sizable amount of money if they are forced to cash-in on him.

Berge is a 6ft 5in tall right-footed deep-lying playmaker by trait but is also efficient in the box-to-box role. He is quick, strong, technically sound, tidy in possession, has an eye for long-range passing, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

The Norwegian is a Premier League-proven player and is currently at the prime stage of his career. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd should they purchase him for a reasonable price.

Considering United already have Kobbie Mainoo and Santos as young midfielders, they could do with signing another experienced player despite already purchasing Tielemans.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the 20-time English champions eventually make a concrete approach to lure him away from Craven Cottage in this summer transfer window.