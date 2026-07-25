Bournemouth star Alex Scott favours move to Arsenal



According to The Mirror, Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott favours a move to Arsenal this summer.

The Gunners have had a quiet summer transfer window and they have made just one new outfield signing in Christos Tzolis.

Arsenal have identified Newcastle United captain Bruno Guimaraes as their prime midfield target, but have yet to find a suitable agreement with the Magpies for the 28-year-old.

Amidst this, The Mirror cite that the Gunners have been handed a boost in signing Scott with Manchester United pulling out of the race for the former Bristol City midfielder.

United only valued Scott at around £40 million due to his lack of Champions League and international experience, which is significantly less than the Cherries’ current price tag.

Bournemouth currently value Scott at more than £70 million, and it is claimed that the 22-year-old favours a move to the Emirates Stadium during the current transfer window.

However, he has some concerns over his playing time under Gunners manager Mikel Arteta.

Possible deal

Scott has developed into a key player for the Cherries. He played more as a defensive midfielder during the previous campaign under manager Andoni Iraola after a mid-season injury crisis.

The England youth international excelled from the challenge and was one of the Premier League’s best performers from the heart of the midfield during the second half of the 2025/26 campaign.

Scott won 5 duels with almost 2 tackles per game alongside 5 recoveries. His work rate and high pressing was likewise hugely impressive. Iraola brought the best of him in the back end of last season.

Arsenal are currently prioritising a deal for Guimaraes, who is a complete midfielder compared to Scott. The Brazilian made 15 goal contributions from the centre of the park for the Magpies last term.

If they are unsuccessful in landing him, the focus could shift to Scott, who may still need to be convinced over his playing time.

While Guimaraes can expect to command a regular starting spot alongside Declan Rice, the same can’t be said for Scott, who may need to compete for his game time alongside Martin Zubimendi, Mikel Merino among others to partner Rice.