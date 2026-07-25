Tottenham showing keen interest in Nicolo Tresoldi

Tottenham Hotspur are reportedly showing keen interest in signing Club Brugge star Nicolo Tresoldi, as per TEAMtalk.

After moving to Jan Breydel Stadium from German side Hannover 96 last summer, the 21-year-old enjoyed a stellar debut campaign, scoring 23 goals and registering nine assists in 58 appearances across all competitions. Moreover, the forward helped his side win the Pro League and Belgian Super Cup last term.

Now, TEAMtalk claim that after scouting Tresoldi extensively throughout the second half of last campaign, Tottenham are showing keen interest in signing him.

The new Germany boss Jurgen Klopp admires the youngster very much, and the German is even hoping to secure his place in the senior national squad.

Therefore, Tresoldi is planning to choose his next destination carefully as he wants to play regularly. Apart from the Lilywhites, Leeds United are also keen on purchasing him, with Daniel Farke planning to add depth to the centre-forward position.

The report state that alongside the Club Brugge star, the Yorkshire club are also interested in Stuttgart striker Ermedin Demirovic.

Tresoldi is valued at around £21m by Transfermarkt and still has a contract until 2029. So, the Belgian giants are likely to demand a sizable amount of money to let him leave.

Tresoldi to Tottenham

Tresoldi is a 6ft tall right-footed striker. He is mobile, intelligent, can link up the play, efficient in finishing off his chances, and also works hard without possession.

The youngster is a talented player and possesses high potential. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Roberto De Zerbi’s side should they purchase him.

Tottenham currently have Dominic Solanke and Richarlison as striker options. They signed Randal Kolo Muani on loan from PSG last summer to add depth to the frontline, but he has returned to his parent club.

Although Richarlison was Spurs’ highest scorer last season, his long-term future is currently uncertain as he has entered the final year of his current contract.

On the other hand, Solanke has struggled to find his feet at Tottenham since joining from AFC Bournemouth and struggled with fitness problems last campaign.

It is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Tresoldi’s services during this offseason.