Tottenham join race to sign Bournemouth’s Alex Scott

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined the race to sign AFC Bournemouth star Alex Scott, as per the Mirror.

After finishing 17th in the last two Premier League campaigns, the Lilywhites have splashed a huge amount of money in this transfer window to hand Roberto De Zerbi the necessary tools to turn the situation around next campaign.

Spurs have struggled with a leaky defence in recent years; as a result, they have bolstered this area by signing Andrew Robertson, Marcos Senesi and Jan Paul van Hecke.

Moreover, they have revamped the engine room by purchasing Mateus Fernandes and Sandro Tonali from West Ham United and Newcastle United respectively.

Now, the Mirror state that Tottenham are also interested in Scott, but they will have to overcome fierce competition to finalise the operation. Arsenal, Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City are also in this race, while the Blues have already seen their opening £64m proposal rejected by the Cherries.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2028, Bournemouth are keen on keeping hold of him by tying him down to a fresh term. However, the midfielder has rejected their recent proposal as he is keen on leaving and Chelsea are his preferred destination.

Still, Bournemouth don’t want to part ways with Scott this summer and are hopeful of convincing him to agree fresh terms.

Scott to Tottenham

Scott likes to be deployed in the box-to-box role but is also efficient in the defensive midfield position. After moving to Vitality Stadium from Bristol City, he initially took time to adapt to the Premier League’s physicality.

However, he showed glimpses of his qualities last term, helping his side qualify for next season’s Europa League by finishing sixth in the league.

The 22-year-old is a talented player and possesses high potential. However, having already purchased Fernandes and Tonali, Tottenham don’t need to invest more money to add further depth to the engine room, especially given they won’t be playing European football next season.

Instead, they would be better off saving the funds to upgrade the attacking department. Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure Scott’s services this summer.