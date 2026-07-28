Everton showing interest in Bologna star Jonathan Rowe

Everton have expressed interest in signing highly rated left winger Jonathan Rowe from Bologna this summer, according to Nicolo Schira.

Rowe has enjoyed a meteoric rise since coming through the ranks at Norwich City’s academy, where he made 56 appearances. While he featured in 13 Premier League games, it was in the Championship that he established himself as one of the most exciting wingers in England, which earned him a regular call-up to England age groups.

Although the Canaries failed to secure promotion since their 2021-22 relegation, Rowe has been a standout performer for the club, netting 12 goals in his first full season with the club, which led them to the Championship playoffs.

His performances unsurprisingly drew significant interest before Marseille won the race to sign him in the summer of 2024.

Despite arriving with high hopes, things did not go as planned, and the youngster later joined Bologna to gain regular playing time.

He has since rediscovered his form in Italy, providing 13 goal contributions, with his displays drawing keen interest this summer.

One of the clubs plotting a swoop for Rowe is Everton, according to Nicolo Schira, who claims that the Merseyside club have expressed interest in signing the 23-year-old this summer.

Rowe to Everton

It appears Bologna are open to his departure this summer, as the Italian journalist adds that the Serie A outfit are asking for £38m to sanction the left winger’s departure.

Everton have already reinforced their squad with the additions of Hayden Hackney and Tyrique George from Middlesbrough and Chelsea, respectively, while Merlin Rohl’s initial loan move from Freiburg has been made permanent.

The Toffees still need to make at least one more addition in attack, especially following reports of interest in Illiman Ndiaye and uncertainties regarding the re-signing of Jack Grealish after last season’s loan move.

While Rowe would be an exciting addition, David Moyes could do with a more prolific winger capable of providing an increased goalscoring output to aid their ambitious chase for European qualification.

However, Howe does not appear to be the most prolific option; the London-born England U21 international has not scored more than four league goals in the last two seasons and has yet to record double figures in that same period.

As such, Everton should instead explore a move for a more prolific winger to help improve on their meagre 47-goal record in the Premier League last season.