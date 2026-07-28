Chelsea preparing new offer to sign Alex Scott

Chelsea are keen on signing Bournemouth midfielder Alex Scott this summer, according to Florian Plettenberg.

Scott has emerged as one of the most sought-after midfielders in the current summer transfer window, reflecting his remarkable rise over the past two seasons.

The 22-year-old completed his move to the South Coast from Bristol City in the summer of 2023, shortly after being named the 2022/23 EFL Championship Young Player of the Season.

A series of injuries disrupted the early stages of his time at AFC Bournemouth, but once he returned to full fitness, Scott quickly established himself as one of the Premier League’s most highly rated midfielders.

The midfielder was virtually ever-present in Andoni Iraola’s side last season, appearing in 37 of Bournemouth’s 38 Premier League fixtures as the club secured European qualification for the first time in their 127-year history.

Bournemouth also put together a record-breaking 18-match unbeaten run, the longest across Europe’s top five leagues, with Scott’s energy, work rate and midfield intensity playing a vital role throughout that impressive spell.

One of the clubs now looking to sign Scott is Chelsea, with Plettenberg confirming reports that the London club’s initial £64m bid has been rejected by Bournemouth, who are determined to retain the youngster.

However, Plettenberg adds that Xabi Alonso’s side remain keen to sign the English midfielder this summer.

Chelsea keen on Scott

Following the rejection of their first formal offer, the German journalist adds that the Blues are considering submitting a new offer for Scott, who is also of keen interest to other clubs.

Although Chelsea will not require an oversized squad next season due to the absence of European football, their midfield lacks sufficient depth.

If Enzo Fernández remains at Stamford Bridge, he is expected to partner Moisés Caicedo in a double pivot, while Reece James could also be utilised in the role on occasion.

Beyond those options, the Blues are currently relying on the injury-prone Roméo Lavia and promising youngster Dário Essugo for cover.

As a result, another midfielder appears to be a necessity—someone capable of rotating with Fernández and Caicedo in the short term before developing into a regular alongside them.

Scott, described as ‘amazing’ by Andoni Iraola, would be an ideal fit for that role, and it’ll be interesting to see if Chelsea’s new offer will match Bournemouth’s reported £70m valuation.