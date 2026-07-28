Chelsea agree personal terms with Brighton hitman Danny Welbeck

Chelsea have made quality additions to their squad so far in the summer, which include likes of Geovany Quenda, Marco Palestra and most notably, Morgan Rogers. However, more business is to be done over the next few weeks.

One of Xabi Alonso’s key targets is to achieve a balance of younger and experienced players in the dressing room and central to that has been his club’s interest in the likes of Granit Xhaka and Jordan Henderson.

According to David Ornstein (via The Athletic), the Blues are now keen on signing Brighton & Hove Albion star Danny Welbeck as they look to add some quality, consistency and depth to their final third prior to the start of next season.

It appears things are moving quickly as journalist Alex Crook claims Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Welbeck and are locked in talks with Brighton trying to settle on a fee.

Welbeck, 35, remains one of the Premier League’s most seasoned names. A league and Champions League winner with Manchester United, the 6ft 1in forward is still on top of his game as he scored 14 goals and two assists in all competitions last season.

Excellent option for Chelsea

Joao Pedro is expected to keep his spot in Xabi Alonso’s plans at Chelsea as the primary striker, but doubts surround the futures of Liam Delap and Nicolas Jackson, who might both depart Stamford Bridge in the ongoing transfer window.

Regardless of whether they stay at the club or not, Danny Welbeck promises to be a brilliant addition for the Londoners. His finishing, intelligence in the box, physique and Premier League experience make him a valuable trump card off the bench.

Despite his qualities, there is a very little chance that Welbeck will be entrusted by Chelsea as their primary option but his experience and impactful nature in the final third will be especially important in the cups and off the bench in the league.

Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea have dealt in plenty of transfers recently, so an agreement might not be very difficult, and his £2.6 million valuation on Transfermarkt could be a fair indicator of his likely price tag.

Chelsea would feel confident in his abilities as a seasoned Premier League option, who they hope would be able to enrich their younger players over and above being an option they can rely on to produce the goods on the pitch.