Chelsea battling with Arsenal to sign John Stones

Chelsea are reportedly battling with Arsenal over a deal to sign John Stones, as per talkSPORT.

After joining Manchester City from Everton back in 2016, the 32-year-old enjoyed great success, winning six Premier League titles, a Champions League trophy and several other major cup competitions.

However, he has had numerous fitness problems; as a result, the Citizens decided not to hand him a fresh term and the Englishman is currently available as a free agent.

Now, talkSPORT state that Chelsea are considering signing Stones in this window despite already purchasing Maxence Lacroix from Crystal Palace.

However, the Blues will have to overcome fierce competition to finalise the operation as Arsenal, Juventus and Inter Milan are also interested in him. The Nerazzurri and the Bianconeri have already made contact with the player, with Stones ready to play in Serie A.

After sustaining a back injury during international duty with France, William Saliba is set to remain sidelined for an extended period. Therefore, Arsenal have been exploring options to strengthen the backline.

On the other hand, after enduring a dire campaign last term, Chelsea have appointed Xabi Alonso as the new manager and have been working hard to hand the Spanish boss the necessary tools to turn the situation around next campaign.

Battle

Stones is a 6ft 2in tall right-footed centre-back but previously provided cover in the deep-lying playmaker position under Pep Guardiola at the Etihad Stadium.

He is technically sound, strong, good in the air, and is efficient in defensive contributions. Moreover, the Englishman is extremely comfortable with possession and can play threading passes between the lines.

Stones is a top-class player and has proven his worth at the highest level for club and country in recent years. But he has struggled with fitness problems in recent years. Still, he secured his place in England’s World Cup squad, helping his country finish third.

The former Man City star could be a shrewd acquisition for Arsenal or Chelsea should either club purchase him. However, it is going to be interesting to see whether the North London club or the West London club eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services during this offseason.