Chelsea working to sign Brentford’s Jordan Henderson

Chelsea are reportedly working to sign Brentford midfielder Jordan Henderson, as per transfer expert David Ornstein.

Since Todd Boehly’s takeover, the Blues have prioritised signing highly talented young players rather than experienced names. However, they have delivered inconsistent performances in recent years.

Therefore, the West London club have decided to change their transfer strategy this summer after appointing Xabi Alonso as the new manager.

Previously, they attempted to purchase Granit Xhaka from Sunderland. Alonso enjoyed great success with the former Arsenal star at Bayer Leverkusen. However, the Black Cats have refused to let their star man leave.

Moreover, Chelsea are exploring the possibility of reinforcing the centre-forward position by purchasing Danny Welbeck, who is set to turn 37 next year, from Brighton and Hove Albion.

Now, on The Athletic, Ornstein reports that Chelsea are working to sign Henderson and are currently leading the race.

Although the 36-year-old still has 12 months left in his current contract, Brentford are prepared to let him leave for free, with the player open to moving to Stamford Bridge.

Henderson to Chelsea

Meanwhile, on X, Fabrizio Romano has stated that apart from Alonso’s side, two more clubs are also interested in the former Liverpool star.

Following Andrey Santos’ move to Manchester United, the West London club currently have Moisés Caicedo, Enzo Fernández, Romeo Lavia and Dario Essugo as midfield options.

However, Lavia and Essugo struggled with fitness problems last term, while Enzo Fernández has been linked with a move away. So, Chelsea could do with signing a new midfielder.

Henderson is an experienced player and previously enjoyed great success at Anfield under Jurgen Klopp, winning a Premier League title, a Champions League trophy and several other major cup competitions.

Henderson featured in 34 matches across all competitions last term, making four goal contributions. Moreover, he secured his place in England’s World Cup squad.

The Englishman might be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea should they eventually manage to secure his services this summer.

Meanwhile, Alonso’s side have already purchased Morgan Rogers, Marco Palestra, Emmanuel Emegha, Valentino Barco and Geovany Quenda. But Emegha has been linked with a move away.