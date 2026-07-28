Arsenal accelerating efforts to sign Nico Williams from Bilbao

Arsenal are accelerating efforts to sign Athletic Bilbao winger Nico Williams this summer, according to Fichajes.

Williams has developed into one of the world’s outstanding wingers over the past two seasons, producing consistently impressive performances for both club and country.

He joined Bilbao from CA Osasuna’s academy in 2013 at the age of 11. He progressed through the club’s Under-18 and Under-19 sides before continuing his development with the reserve team in the Segunda División.

Williams made his first-team debut for the Basque outfit on 28 April 2021, coming off the bench to replace Jon Morcillo in a 2-2 draw against Real Valladolid.

Since breaking into the first team, the winger has amassed 199 appearances for Bilbao, recording 74 goal contributions, including 14 during the most recent campaign.

The 24-year-old has also become a key figure for Spain, playing an instrumental role in their triumph at UEFA Euro 2024 before helping La Roja lift this year’s FIFA World Cup title.

According to Fichajes, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has added Williams as his priority target to reinforce his attack this summer.

‘Astonishing’ forward

The report adds that the North London club views the winger’s qualities as a perfect fit to add versatility and creativity to the manager’s attack next season.

The Gunners are now accelerating efforts to sign him, with the Spanish outlet adding that the club’s sporting director Andrea Berta has held talks to explore the possible financial package involved in signing the Spaniard.

While Liverpool are also interested in Williams, Arsenal’s pursuit of the 24-year-old, who has a £77m release clause, is more advanced, according to the report.

Williams offers an outstanding blend of pace, creativity, dribbling ability and goalscoring threat, while his tireless work rate makes him a constant outlet in attack.

Described as ‘astonishing’ by BBC’s John Bennett, the Spaniard is especially effective in one-versus-one situations. His explosive acceleration, close control and quick footwork regularly allow him to beat defenders before delivering a cross, threading a pass or going for goal himself.

Williams possesses many of the attributes Mikel Arteta demands from his attacking players, making it easy to understand why the Arsenal boss has previously described him as a ‘fantastic player’.

With Liverpool, who are reportedly looking for a new winger, also showing interest in Williams, Arsenal will need to accelerate efforts to trigger his £77m release clause to sign him.