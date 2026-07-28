Chelsea keeping a close eye on Kerim Alajbegovic

Chelsea are reportedly keeping a close eye on Bayer Leverkusen forward Kerim Alajbegovic, as per The Athletic.

The Blues decided to revamp the left flank by purchasing Alejandro Garnacho and Jamie Gittens from Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund, respectively, last year.

However, Garnacho delivered disappointing performances, and as a result, the West London club have allowed him to join Aston Villa on loan this summer. The deal even includes a conditional obligation to buy.

Gittens, on the other hand, struggled with fitness problems last term but looked sharp against Western Sydney Wanderers in the first pre-season friendly game.

Chelsea have already bolstered the frontline by purchasing Morgan Rogers from Aston Villa. However, The Athletic report that the Blues are also interested in Alajbegovic and have been keeping a close eye on his development.

Xabi Alonso’s side have been working to finalise the operation for a fee up to £26m, but they will have to overcome competition. Chelsea see Alajbegovic as an option for the future rather than an immediate first-team player.

The 18-year-old came through Bayer Leverkusen’s academy but joined Red Bull Salzburg permanently last year without making his first team debut for the German side.

Alajbegovic to Chelsea

Alajbegovic displayed promising performances in the Austrian Bundesliga last term, scoring 13 goals and registering four assists across all competitions.

He has even shown glimpses of his qualities on the international stage for Bosnia and Herzegovina in recent months. As a result, Leverkusen have decided to bring him back this summer.

The youngster is a 6ft 1in tall right-footed left-winger but is also comfortable with his left foot. He is quick, technically sound, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas and also has an eye for scoring goals from distance.

Alajbegovic is a talented player and could be a shrewd acquisition for Chelsea with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him. However, having already got Rogers and Gittens, Chelsea don’t need a new left-winger, especially given that they won’t be playing European football next season.

Nevertheless, it is going to be interesting to see whether Alonso’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services this summer.