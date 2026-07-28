Man Utd eye move to sign Newcastle star Lewis Hall

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Newcastle United defender Lewis Hall, as per The Athletic.

The 21-year-old initially moved to St James’ Park from Chelsea on loan in 2023 before the deal became permanent the following year. He initially took time to settle into his new surroundings before showing glimpses of his qualities over the last couple of seasons.

The youngster helped his side win the EFL Cup last year. In 47 appearances across all competitions, he made three goal contributions and kept four clean sheets last campaign.

Now, The Athletic report that Man Utd are interested in Hall if they decide to reinforce the left-back position before the September 1st transfer deadline.

With the player’s existing deal set to run until 2029, Newcastle aren’t in any rush to sell Hall, valued at around £34m by Transfermarkt. They have already sold Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali, with Bruno Guimaraes heavily linked with a move away. So, Eddie Howe might be desperate to keep hold of Hall.

Hall is a left-footed, technically gifted left-back. He is quick, comfortable playing out from the back, has the ability to play threading passes between the lines, can dribble past opposition defenders in tight areas, and is efficient in defensive contributions.

Luke Shaw has been an undisputed starter in the left-back position since joining Man Utd from Southampton. However, the 31-year-old has had numerous fitness problems over the years and has entered the final year of his current contract.

Hall to Man Utd

Patrick Dorgu was purchased as a potential long-term replacement for Shaw, but the Dane has been displaying his best as a winger rather than a fullback.

Moreover, United have academy talents like Harry Amass and Diego Leon. However, the 20-time English champions are considering cashing-in on Amass, while Leon isn’t ready to play first-team football.

Hall is a Premier League-proven player and isn’t a finished article yet. Therefore, he might be a shrewd acquisition for Man Utd with a view to the long-term future should they purchase him.

However, it is going to be interesting to see whether Michael Carrick’s side eventually make a concrete approach to secure his services ahead of next season.