Tottenham Hotspur interested in signing Barcelona defender Jules Kounde

Tottenham Hotspur are expected to continue their squad rebuild in the ongoing transfer window with Roberto De Zerbi expected to demand a number of more signings across all positions on the pitch.

While defensive additions have already been made in the shapes of Andy Robertson, Jan Paul van Hecke and Marcos Senesi, Cristian Romero’s possible exit could open the door for another player to join the roster.

Fichajes has reported that Spurs are eyeing Barcelona star Jules Kounde as a possible addition. The former Sevilla star has been linked with a switch to the Premier League every now and then, and is valued by his employers at £56 million.

He has been a key fixture in Hansi Flick’s plans over the last couple of seasons, but with Barca still in a financial crunch, especially after spending on Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi recently, they could offload Kounde to balance their accounts.

Far too ambitious a signing for Spurs

Jules Kounde would be an excellent signing for Tottenham Hotspur and feature as one of the first names on their team sheet under Roberto De Zerbi, irrespective of whether the manager would use his as a centre back or right back.

Kounde’s composure on the ball when playing out from the back, accurate passing, one-on-one abilities and tackling make him a reliable and high-quality defender, while his dribbling and pace make him a very handy full back too.

Cristian Romero’s possible departure would make Kounde a like-for-like replacement for the potentially outbound Argentine international, while he may also be a handy option at right back, where Pedro Porro has played long enough without a back-up.

While the Barcelona star would be an excellent addition at Hotspur Way, Spurs’ lack of silverware combined with being absent from next year’s Champions League makes Kounde’s proposition too ambitious for the ongoing transfer window.

It is unlikely that the Frenchman would be ready to leave Barca for a club which is undergoing a transitional phase and not playing in Europe, thus forcing Tottenham to consider their alternatives for this summer.