Tottenham Hotspur in advanced talks over summer swoop for Manchester City star Savinho

After rebuilding their defence and midfield in the ongoing summer transfer window, Tottenham Hotspur could now turn their focus towards upgrading their quality and depth in the offensive department with the season only a few weeks away.

Manchester City winger Savinho is a top target for the Lilywhites, The Sun has reported, with the Londoners now in advanced talks with the Mancunians as they bid to get a deal over the line for the Brazilian, 12 months after initially declaring their interest.

Fabrizio Romano has added on a related note that Savinho has informed Man City that he wishes to leave the Etihad Stadium to pursue regular game time elsewhere, with Spurs believed to be in a strong position to sign him from the Citizens.

He is valued at £30 million on Transfermarkt but if City are to sell Savinho to a domestic rival, they may charge a slightly higher amount. A more definitive asking price for the 22-year-old has yet to be determined.

Savinho an excellent signing

Tottenham Hotspur would be significantly bolstered by the addition of a left-footed right winger, especially as Dejan Kulusevski has not played for them for over a year due to fitness problems, while Wilson Odobert is also very injury-prone.

Savinho has shown glimpses of his quality in a limited timespan for Manchester City and has done well to perform amidst the intensity, pace and physicality of the Premier League, therefore making him a solid acquisition for the Lilywhites.

The Brazilian international has quick feet, leverages his speed to dribble past multiple opponents, holds the ball well and can use his accurate passing range to feed the ball and create high-quality chances in the final third.

Savinho is also comfortable playing in the interior areas of the pitch as an inverted winger, and with consistent game time, that positional intelligence could make him a goal threat as well for Tottenham if they manage to secure his signatures.

Given that Roberto De Zerbi has the capacity to provide Savinho with a key role at Spurs, personal terms might not be a complicated issue but it remains to be seen what price tag Man City slap the South American with.