Do Leeds Have an Unforeseen Goalkeeping Crisis?

Leeds United entered the summer expecting change between the posts, but few could have imagined how dramatically the picture would shift in such a short space of time.

Illan Meslier’s departure had long felt inevitable after falling to third choice and going almost 18 months without a competitive appearance. Even so, seeing the Frenchman resurface at Arsenal was one of the more surprising moves of the transfer window. Just days later came another unexpected development, with Karl Darlow leaving Elland Road for rivals Manchester United despite finishing last season as Daniel Farke’s preferred goalkeeper. Less than a month before the Premier League opener away to Nottingham Forest, a position that once looked settled suddenly feels anything but.

Two Unexpected Exits Leave Leeds with Questions

That uncertainty already hangs over Leeds’ opening trip to the City Ground. With no clarity yet over who will start between the posts, there is every reason to expect Nottingham Forest will fancy their chances of testing a defence that conceded three goals on its last visit there. That expectation is reflected in one of the football bets currently available for the fixture, which prices Forest at 12/5 to score over 2.5 goals. Those odds underline the questions Leeds still have to answer before the Premier League season begins, particularly if Lucas Perri is entrusted with the gloves.

How Leeds Reached This Position

Meslier and Darlow reached this point by very different routes. Meslier’s decline was well-documented. Once viewed as one of Europe’s brightest young goalkeepers, costly errors saw him lose his place before eventually slipping to third in the pecking order, making his move to Arsenal all the more remarkable.

🧤 Goalkeeping hero

🏟️ First stadium

💭 Career highlight Illan Meslier takes on our Quickfire Questions 💥 pic.twitter.com/nGG2PwPT1c — Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 9, 2026

Darlow’s departure carries a different significance. Leeds were understood to be keen to keep the experienced Welshman, who steadied the side after replacing Perri during the second half of last season. Manchester United ultimately offered an opportunity Leeds could not match without guaranteeing regular football, leaving supporters wondering whether the club have weakened a position that had only recently regained some stability.

🚨 Manchester United agree deal to sign Karl Darlow as new backup goalkeeper, here we go! Deal done and signature to follow on Friday. Bayindir expected to leave — story after @lauriewhitwell. pic.twitter.com/Aox5kfNQ6J — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 9, 2026

Can Lucas Perri Remove the Doubts?

Leeds invested heavily to bring Perri to West Yorkshire from Lyon, handing him the No. 1 shirt and every opportunity to establish himself as the club’s long-term goalkeeper. It has not unfolded as planned.

An early injury disrupted his first season before a series of uncertain performances led Farke to restore Darlow for the closing months of the campaign. Perri did produce encouraging displays during Leeds’ FA Cup run, suggesting there is still a talented goalkeeper capable of fulfilling the expectations that accompanied his arrival.

The difficulty is that promise alone offers little reassurance with the Premier League fast approaching. Goalkeepers set the tone for an entire defence, and confidence can quickly spread in either direction. Too often last season, Leeds looked more composed with Darlow behind them.

There is still time for the club to recruit another goalkeeper before travelling to Nottingham Forest, and doing so would significantly alter the narrative. If they do not, however, Leeds may have unintentionally turned one of their least-discussed positions into one of their biggest concerns just weeks before the new season gets underway.